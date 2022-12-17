UNION — The host Union boys’ basketball team advanced to the finals of their own tournament with a win over Enterprise, 51-16, on Friday, Dec. 16, at the Bobcat Classic.
“We were able to get back on track offensively tonight,” said Union head coach Odin Miller. “Our guys did a great job putting together quality possessions. We also played some outstanding team defense which led to quite a few transition baskets.”
Morgan Johnson led all scorers with 16 points. Tee Ledbetter added 10 points and Chase Koshinsky put in eight points.
In the loss, Emmett Flynn had eight points for the Outlaws with no Enterprise player able to get into double digits.
The victory advances the Bobcats to the title game to face Cove, a winner over Powder Valley, 64-46. Union and the Leopards meet on Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. for the championship.
The loss places Enterprise into the consolation bracket on Dec. 17 to meet Powder Valley at 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
IMBLER 42, ENTERPRISE 34
UNION — The Enterprise girls’ basketball squad dropped to 0-2 playing at the Bobcat Classic in Union, falling to Imbler, 42-34, on Friday, Dec. 16.
The Outlaws (4-3 overall) will attempt to turn things around for the final game of the tournament, meeting the Four Rivers Falcons on Dec. 17.
