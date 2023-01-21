ENTERPRISE — The points were hard to come by and neither team burned up the scoreboard but as the clock hit zero, the Enterprise girls basketball team came away with a 29-26 home victory over Heppner on Friday, Jan. 20.

The win continues a perfect 2A Blue Mountain Conference record for the Outlaws as the team now stands at a perfect 4-0 to go along with 10-6 overall record.

