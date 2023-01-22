WALLOWA — A road win is tough, but a league road win is even better. The Powder Valley girls basketball team managed a 50-47 victory over the Wallowa Cougars in Old Oregon League action on Saturday, Jan. 21, in Wallowa.
Powder Valley (11-6 overall, 4-1 1A Old Oregon League) looks to make it four straight league wins on Jan. 26 as the Badgers host Cove (4-13 overall, 1-4 1A Old Oregon League). The 7:15 p.m. game will be a rematch of the Jan. 13 matchup, a game Powder Valley won 50-30.
Wallowa (6-8 overall, 3-2 1A Old Oregon League) looks to bounce back from the loss on Jan. 27 with a road game in Joseph (6-10 overall, 3-2 1A Old Oregon League). The Cougars won the last meeting of the two teams 35-24 on Jan. 5.
STANFIELD 54, ENTERPRISE 24
ENTERPRISE — The Tigers ran their win streak to 12 games with a Blue Mountain Conference road win over the Outlaws.
Stanfield (16-1), which sits atop the BMC with a 5-0 record, led 21-14 at the half, then went on a 23-2 run in the third quarter to put the game away.
Maggie Sharp led the Tigers with 13 points, while Alexis Mallory added 11 and Zuri Reeser nine.
Enterprise, which lost its first conference game, got eight points from Alex Rowley.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
POWDER VALLEY 55, WALLOWA 26
WALLOWA — On the road facing Wallowa, the Powder Valley boys basketball team picked up a 55-26 1A Old Oregon League victory on Saturday, Jan. 21.
Powder Valley led early, taking a 9-6 margin at the end of the first quarter and adding 13 points in the second quarter to lead at the half 22-13.
The Badgers used a 24-point third quarter to secure the victory, their second consecutive league win.
Powder Valley saw balanced scoring from 11 players, led by Cole Martin’s 12 points. Cooper Secl added 11 points and Logan Profitt ended the game with 10 points.
The Cougars saw Isaac Barnum put in 10 points to lead Wallowa. Lucas Hulse ended the game with eight points.
Powder Valley (9-8 overall, 3-2 1A Old Oregon League) is back before the home fans on Jan. 27 hosting Cove (12-5 overall, 4-1 1A Old Oregon League). On Jan. 13, Cove slipped by the Badgers 48-44 in the last meeting of the two Old Oregon foes.
Wallowa (2-13 overall, 0-5 1A Old Oregon League) is on the road on Jan. 27 at Joseph (11-5 overall, 2-3 1A Old Oregon League).
STANFIELD 66, ENTERPRISE 46
ENTERPRISE — Gator Goodrich scored 11 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter to help the Tigers to a Blue Mountain Conference road win over the Outlaws.
Stanfield, which leads the BMC with a 5-0 record, led 24-11 after the first quarter, and 33-18 at the half.
Connor Logan added 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers (14-3), while Landon Bailey chipped in 12 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals. James Patterson hauled down eight rebounds.
Kason Mitchell led Enterprise (3-15, 1-4) with 18 points.
