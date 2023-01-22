WALLOWA — A road win is tough, but a league road win is even better. The Powder Valley girls basketball team managed a 50-47 victory over the Wallowa Cougars in Old Oregon League action on Saturday, Jan. 21, in Wallowa.

Powder Valley (11-6 overall, 4-1 1A Old Oregon League) looks to make it four straight league wins on Jan. 26 as the Badgers host Cove (4-13 overall, 1-4 1A Old Oregon League). The 7:15 p.m. game will be a rematch of the Jan. 13 matchup, a game Powder Valley won 50-30.

