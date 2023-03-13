JOSEPH — A pair of Joseph Eagles earned all-Old Oregon League honors, the league announced.
Blade Suto, a senior, earned first-team honors, while fellow senior James Burney was a second-team honoree for the league’s Ladd Division.
Due to the size of the Old Oregon League, all-league selections are divided into two divisions, Ladd and Meacham.
The lone sophomore to be named all-league — Isaac Barnum — is also the lone representative from Wallowa. Barnum was named honorable mention.
Cove senior Patrick Frisch and Imbler junior Justin Frost powered their respective teams to the state playoffs and for their efforts, the duo were named the Old Oregon League’s co-Players of the Year for the Ladd Division.
Frisch led the Leopards to a 19-8 season and a second-round showing in the state tournament, while Frost and the Panthers finished the season with a 16-9 record and a first-round game in the state 1A playoffs.
Frisch finds some teammates on the all-league teams, including junior Wyatt Burgess as a first-team honoree and senior Terrell Davis on the second team.
Frost also finds teammates from the Imbler squad on the listing with junior Jake Bingaman named to the second team and junior Wyatt Burns earning honorable mention.
Powder Valley senior Cole Martin was named to the first team, while teammate Logan Profitt was named to the second team.
Cove head coach Doug Wiggins was named Coach of the Year.
