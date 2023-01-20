JOSEPH — Imbler started a tough stretch of four 1A Old Oregon League games on the road with a 52-39 win over Joseph on Thursday, Jan. 19.
“This is a really good win for us,” said Panther head coach Tony Haddock. “Joseph is a tough and talented team so I was pleased with the kids’ effort.”
Imbler had a convincing 25-14 halftime lead before seeing the Eagles climb back, scoring 17 points compared to Imbler’s seven points in the third quarter.
“We shared and shot the ball extremely well in the first half and had solid defense,” Haddock said. “The second half saw a rough third quarter but we made free throws when we needed to close it out.”
The Panthers were 7-for-10 from the line in the final eight minutes of the game.
Junior Wyatt Burns led the Panther win with 18 points. Fellow junior Jake Bingaman added 16 points and Justin Frost ended the game with 15 points.
In the loss, the Eagles' James Burney contributed with 12 points.
Imbler (9-6 overall, 3-1 1A Old Oregon League) was scheduled to be back on the bus on Jan. 20 with a trip to Halfway to take on Pine Eagle (8-7 overall, 2-1 1A Old Oregon League).
Joseph (11-4 overall, 2-2 1A Old Oregon League) was scheduled to attempt to break a two-game loss streak with a trip to Powder Valley (7-8 overall, 1-2 1A Old Oregon League) on Jan. 20.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
A weekly note from our editor about the inner workings of the newsroom.
Would you like to receive our headline news?
An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.