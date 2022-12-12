NORTH POWDER — In two games played while participating in the Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament in North Powder over the weekend, the Enterprise boys’ basketball team fell by a combined eight points.
Playing on Friday, Dec. 9, Enterprise lost to 1A Jordan Valley 39-36. Back on the court for an afternoon matchup on Dec. 10 against 1A Pine Eagle, the Outlaws again came up short, falling by a score of 47-42.
Enterprise (1-5 overall) looks to break a five-game skid with a return to tournament play at the Bobcat Classic in Union on Dec. 15, with a nonleague game against Pilot Rock (0-5 overall). Game time is 4:30 p.m.
Wallowa endures tough weekend
WALLOWA — The Wallowa boys basketball team continue to search for the first win of the season after finishing the weekend 0-2.
At home, the Cougars fell to the Baker junior varisty, 57-40, on Friday, Dec. 10. The losses continued on Dec. 11 as Wallowa could not find the offense in a 51-14 loss to Alsea.
Wallowa (0-5 overall) will take some time on the practice court this week with a game not scheduled until Dec. 16 when the Cougars travel to Nixyaawii (3-1 overall).
Joseph goes 2-1 at Calvin Hiatt
NORTH POWDER — After dropping their initial game while participating in the Calvin Hiatt Memorial, Joseph stormed back to win their next two games prior to boarding the bus home.
The Eagles opened the tournament on Thursday, Dec. 8 with a 60-66 loss to the Adrian Antelopes. Back on the court on Friday, Dec. 9, Joseph bounced back with a 47-34 victory over the Four River Falcons. The Eagles wrapped up the tournament on Saturday, Dec. 10 with a convincing 51-35 win over the Jordan Valley Mustangs.
Joseph (5-2 overall) returns immediately to the court on Dec. 12 hosting Elgin (0-4 overall) for a 6:30 p.m. start of a nonleague matchup.
