UNION — Wallowa Valley head cross-country coach Dan Moody put his group of freshmen girls phenoms in the junior varsity race at the 45th Catherine Creek Scamper Friday, Sept. 9, in order to allow them to race together in their first high school race.
They not only dominated the JV race, taking the top four spots and five of the top six, but would have more than held their own had they run in the varsity race.
Owyhee Harguess won the race by more than 23 seconds with a time of 23:30.5 — one that would have been good for ninth overall in Flight 1-2-3 (which featured each teams’ top three runners), and one that bested the Outlaws’ top varsity runner Friday by nearly 50 seconds.
Harguess was immediately followed in the race by three teammates — Abigail Hurley (23:53.9), Mary Hellinger (23:53.8) and Piper Harvey (24:00.5). Hannah Sheahan rounded out Wallowa Valley’s top five in sixth place at 24:54.9, though the team still had four more runners in the top 13.
Moody said the youngsters are challenging the upperclassmen, and they could be the ones leading the pack before the season is out.
That’s not to say the varsity runners had a rough day. In fact, they more than held their own, with Moody noting that the time turned in by Maddie Nordtvedt, the Outlaws’ leader in the Flight 1-2-3 race, was a personal best. The senior placed 11th in the race with a time of 24:19.9. She was followed by Michaila Caine in 16th with a time of 25:54.8.
Wallowa Valley was also strong in Flight 4-5-6-7, with Iona McDonald placing second in the race in a time of 24:35.8. The remaining Outlaws runners included Nevaeh James in 27:29.2, and Isabella Brann in 27:46.6.
Similarly, it was a freshman runner in the JV race for the Wallowa Valley boys who turned in a time that would have led the Outlaws and cracked the top 10 of Flight 1-2-3.
Wallowa Valley’s top effort on the boys side Sept. 9 came from Jonah Lyman, who crossed the finish line in 19:23.4 to win his race by 10 seconds. His time not only would have won Flight 4-5-6-7, but would have slated him in eighth in Flight 1-2-3.
The Outlaws did have a top-10 finisher in Flight 1-2-3, as well as two others in the top 20, showing that while they may not have the big name firepower of recent years, they still have depth. Jett Leavitt took 10th in 19:53.8, Weston Wolfe followed in 13th in 20:16.0, and Andrew Hurley was 17th in 20:50.0.
All four Wallowa Valley runners in Flight 4-5-6-7 were in the top 20, and were paced by Xander Perry’s seventh place finish, as the sophomore clocked in in 21:17.1. Lucas Goodrich closely followed him, taking ninth in 21:28.6. In 13th was Andrew Nordtvedt in 21:54.9, and Liam Wolfe came in 19th in 22:50.7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.