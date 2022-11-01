Wallowa County harriers are district champs

The Wallowa County varsity girls' cross-country team won the 3A/2A/2A Special District 3 championship in Pendleton on Friday, Oct. 28 and now will compete Saturday, Nov. 5 at the state championship in Eugene. 

 J. Michael Caine/Provided photo

PENDLETON — Following a race earlier this season, Wallowa Valley cross-country coach Dan Moody commented on the group-running of the Union/Cove girls team, which saw its top five finish within about 35 seconds of each other.

Friday, Oct. 28, his team showed it could run in a tight spread, too.

