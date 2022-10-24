Wallowa Valley freshman Freyja Hostetter, left, and senior Maddie Nordtvedt, right, run during the Wallowa County Invitational Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Hostetter is part of the large freshman class already making an impact for the Wallowa Valley girls, while Nordtvedt, as an upperclassman, is taking the runners under her wing.
Wallowa Valley freshman Camden Weer runs during the Wallowa County Invitational Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Weer is part of the large freshman class already making an impact for the Wallowa Valley girls.
ENTERPRISE — The young runners on the Wallowa Valley cross-country team have been steadily improving as the season has progressed. Several runners have dropped multiple minutes in their races from the first race in September, and the Outlaws enter the district cross-country meet in Pendleton on Friday, Oct. 28, hoping that improvement continues.
“In our run (Oct. 13), I felt that the kids all competed really well,” head coach Dan Moody said, alluding to the team’s effort at the Bugtown Invite in Caldwell, Wallowa Valley’s most recent race. “They had some great times and they also competed well. They pushed themselves and tried to step up in the pack a little bit.”
The girls team, which has six freshmen in the top seven, has seen ample growth, with runners shaving anywhere from about 2:30 to around 4 minutes off their 5K time since the Catherine Creek Scamper. Moody said he looks for steady improvement during the course of the season, and he is seeing that in his runners.
“They’ve been gradually just improving throughout the year, and hopefully with that improvement they’re gaining in confidence for the big meet,” he said.
Owyhee Harguess, one of those freshmen standouts, has been among the lead runners for the Outlaws. She enters the district meeting coming off a run of 20:06.97 in Caldwell, and was one of eight runners, counting the junior varsity race, who broke under 23 minutes for Wallowa Valley. Piper Harvey, who ended up winning the JV race, posted the third fastest time on the team regardless of JV or varsity with a mark of 21:13.41, behind just Harguess and Mary Hellinger (21:06.48).
“Piper went from the get go. She took the lead at the start of that JV race and never looked back. She took charge,” Moody said.
Many other runners had a similar mindset. In fact, Moody said about 65% of his team, boys and girls combined, set a personal best at the Bugtown Invite.
Maddie Nordtvedt was one of the few runners who didn’t set a PR, but the senior, who runs as the lone upperclassmen in the current Wallowa Valley top seven, turned in her second-ever sub-22 minute run with a time of 21:58.9, less than 10 seconds off her best.
The depth of the girls team has been tested all year, with runners missing a race here or there due to illness, but it hasn’t slowed the team down with the number of solid runners on the squad.
“Girls, we could lose a girl or two, and all year we’ve had at least one girl missing, if not two, and we still weathered the storm well,” Moody said.
“On the boys side, Jonah Lyman has been the table setter, and on Oct. 13 ran a time of 17:19.8 that matched his PR from a week prior. On the year, the freshman has shaved more than two minutes off his time. Andrew Hurley and Weston Wolfe both have seen marked improvement, and on Oct. 13 ran within five seconds of each other at 17:58.39 and 18:02.71, respectively.
Moody called Wolfe the team’s “major key” this week.
“He finally got a race under his belt. That’s his best race of the year,” he said.
Wallowa Valley also will have Jett Leavitt back after missing a race with a broken hand.
The team was strong in practice a week ago during the off week, and he said the team handled a challenging workout quite well.
“Tonight, they blew through the workout like nothing,” he said.
Both teams will need that kind of effort at the district meet if they want to qualify for state. The boys, competing in the 3A Special District 3, are in a district with just two automatic berths available. Moody called Sisters and Burns the Outlaws’ top two competitors for those bids.
“Sisters is probably the No. 1 team,” he said. “And then us and Burns are battling out. Even though hypothetically, we are kind of in the lead, I’m not counting on that.”
On the girls side, in 3A/2A/1A Special District 3, Union/Cove, Heppner and Burns are the primary challengers with Wallowa Valley for the three automatic state berths.
Moody said the district, in a hypothetical meet, has three of the top seven teams in the state, and five of the top 11.
“This district is the toughest cross-country district in the state for our (classification),” he said.
The district race is at Pendleton’s Community Park. The 3A/2A/1A girls race starts at 2:30 p.m., with the 3A boys following at 3:15 p.m.
