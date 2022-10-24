ENTERPRISE — The young runners on the Wallowa Valley cross-country team have been steadily improving as the season has progressed. Several runners have dropped multiple minutes in their races from the first race in September, and the Outlaws enter the district cross-country meet in Pendleton on Friday, Oct. 28, hoping that improvement continues.

“In our run (Oct. 13), I felt that the kids all competed really well,” head coach Dan Moody said, alluding to the team’s effort at the Bugtown Invite in Caldwell, Wallowa Valley’s most recent race. “They had some great times and they also competed well. They pushed themselves and tried to step up in the pack a little bit.”

