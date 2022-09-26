ENTERPRISE — A youth movement is underway for the Wallowa Valley girls cross-country team.
In just the first three races of the season, the freshmen runners for the girls team are asserting themselves at or near the top of the pack for the Outlaws.
Several freshmen have been in the top 10 of two races — and the only reason that’s not the top 10 in all three races is those same athletes ran in the junior varsity race in their first run of the season.
“Those young girls, they run with pretty good confidence, which they need,” head coach Dan Moody said. “They are not intimidated by anybody.
“I think they have confidence in their group. They know that everybody’s going to push everybody and pick people up if they have a bad day. … They have a great friendship among them. They get along pretty good.”
It’s a group of runners who knows how to win, having taken home the middle school state title just a year ago. So far, they are applying that knowhow — and confidence — to the high school ranks.
The best effort of the young season came over the weekend at the Big Cat Classic Friday, Sept. 23, in Stanfield. The Outlaw girls took second overall with 45 points, trailing just La Grande, which had 19. There were three Wallowa Valley runners in the top 10, all of whom were freshmen. In fact, five of the top six Outlaw runners, six of the top eight, and seven of the top 10, were freshmen.
Owyhee Harguess led the way in fourth — the best individual finish for Wallowa Valley on the season — with a time of 21:08.9. Three La Grande runners were the only ones ahead of her — one of whom edged Harguess by just 1.1 seconds and another by fewer than 10 seconds.
Close behind, in eighth and ninth, were Abigail Hurley and Mary Hellinger, in times of 22:33.8 and 23:07.5, respectively. Four other freshmen — Opal McDonald (14th, 24:07.7), Freyja Hostetter (15th, 24:10.0), Hannah Sheahan (18th, 24:19.5) and Camden Weer (22nd, 25:10.3) all were in the top 25, making up close to two-thirds of the 11 Wallowa Valley runners in the top 25 in that race.
It’s a group of athletes Moody had spoken highly of even before they got into the high school ranks, and their middle school track record gives good reason for the optimism. The coach said when the group was in sixth grade, he knew the potential they had.
“You knew (then) you had some really good runners. A lot of them started giving up (playing) soccer and sticking to cross-country,” he said, with that decision to focus on one fall sport instead of splitting the time between two showing their commitment.
Moody elected to run them in the JV race in the season opener at Catherine Creek just to help them acclimate to the high school race, but they more than could have held their own in the varsity race. In fact, four runners posted times that would have been in the top 10 in the fast heat of the varsity race.
They showed out again a week later at their home Wallowa County Invite, putting two freshmen in the top six overall and five among the top six Outlaws to cross the finish line, all of whom were in the top 17.
The group is pushing the Outlaws upperclassmen, who have themselves turned in strong starts to the season. At Stanfield, Maddie Nordtvedt (23:28.2) was 11th overall, Iona McDonald (24:10.9) was 16th and Michaila Caine (24:44.7) was 20th.
“The older girls, they are working their rear ends off,” Moody said. “They don’t want to be left out. Michaila and Iona and Maddie are the main three who are pushing it hard to get there.”
Even with the freshmen right on their heels or ahead of them, the upperclassmen are still stepping in as leaders, with Moody saying Nordtvedt has really taken the younger athletes under her wing.
“Maddie is so good with the other kids,” he said.
Moody said he has enjoyed seeing the young runners grow, and said this weekend’s race in Baker City will be a good test.
“Seeing their improvements and their excitement — all the time they are enthusiastic. And it spreads throughout the team,” he said.
He believes the potential for this group of rising freshmen is boundless. Some of them see it, too, he says, but he thinks others don’t yet know just how good they can be.
“I think (they see the potential). I think they are confident,” he said. “There are one or two there that I don’t think realize what they are capable of doing. They show it at times. That’s probably the number one thing for all coaches to get the kids through that wall (of) pain. They just gotta realize they can get through it,. but we can’t get them through that, they need to figure that out themselves. Eventually, something clicks.”
The coach already has made comparisons between these runners and a group of boys who were freshmen in 2018. That group went on to win three straight state championships.
“I compare them so much with the senior boys we lost last year. A lot of confidence. They work together. They help each other out,” Moody said.
The freshmen haven’t shied away from the comparison, either.
“These girls know them (those runners), watched them in practice, and all they did. It’s a good comparison,” Moody said.
With the way they are already asserting themselves as leaders on the team, asserting themselves as leaders in the state may not be far behind.
And Moody knows. His message to the team has often been: “Girls, you’re no different than them. You won a state title as a group.”
