EUGENE — The potential of the freshmen on the Wallowa Valley girls cross-country team has been known since middle school.
The team won a middle school state title a year ago as eighth graders, and from the start of the season has drawn comparisons with the senior boys of a year ago who, last fall, completed a three-peat and cemented a dynasty. That team had also won a state championship in middle school.
The next dynasty in Wallowa County could be well underway with the Outlaw girls, powered by those freshmen, claiming the 3A/2A/1A girls state championship Saturday, Nov. 5, in Eugene.
“We looked up to them when we were in junior high, so that’s really cool,” said Abigail Hurley, one of six freshmen who ran Nov. 5 and helped claim the top spot in the state. “We just praise the Lord that we could run together and do so well. It was a good experience.”
The lone senior on the course, Maddie Nordtvedt, also sees the comparisons between the two teams, and the potential for more greatness in the years ahead.
“Those seniors from last year, I’ve been with them in cross-country since seventh grade,” she said. “Seeing (these girls) be in the exact situation as the boys were, they have that potential to be exactly like the boys were. And it’s just going to get better. They are going to be great.
“I’d say even as far back as last year, they were the eighth grade junior high state champions. The senior boys were also eighth grade boys champions. From the get-go, they were going places, and they also have a very similar camaraderie. They are very similar.”
Nobody on the team took the championship for granted, even if it appeared on paper they were the favorites to continue the trend of dominance from Oregon’s northeastern corner.
“We won junior high state so we were hoping we could win this, but I don't think any of us wanted to be too sure,” freshman Freyja Hostetter said. “That is the worst thing to do. We were hoping we really had a chance, and we did it.”
Head coach Dan Moody noted the comparison and has talked highly of this team from the start of the season, but even the longtime local icon said recently he has been continually surprised by the team’s growth over the course of the season.
“I’m so proud of what they did and what they accomplished with being so young,” Moody said.
Opal McDonald, another of the freshmen, said Moody has been “raving” about the freshmen all season, and, it turns out, he was right to be.
“We do have potential. We were all made to run well,” McDonald said.
Future championships are never a guarantee, and the Outlaws won’t be able to rest on their laurels in 2023. But with six returners from the Nov. 5 race back, not to mention a slew of freshmen who ran on the junior varsity team late in the season but are just as strong, and another batch of solid middle school runners coming up, it’s easy to see what happened in Eugene this weekend and have visions of repeated success for years to come.
