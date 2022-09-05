ECHO — Joseph did just about everything right in the first half, then seemingly little right in the second half.
But when they needed to in crunch time, the Eagles’ defense stepped up to the task at hand, stopping Echo near the goal line late in the fourth quarter to preserve a 24-21 road win Friday, Sept. 2, in a game where Joseph forced seven turnovers.
“I think the score was a lot closer than the game was. We jumped out 24-0, then in the second half, especially in the fourth quarter, we shot ourselves in the foot,” new head coach Damian Huff said
The win was the first for Huff, one he said was stressful, though it hardly seemed it would be a high-stress showdown early.
Jaxon Grover, who had 150 yards receiving, had two touchdowns and a big catch that set up a short touchdown run by Gavin Russell all in the opening half. The Eagles were primed to run away, opening up a 24-point lead in the second. The defense was stout, and senior defensive back James Burney was a key contributor to that success, grabbing three interceptions in the first half.
Echo clawed to within 24-6 by the half, and inched closer in the second half, especially during a fourth quarter that saw Joseph commit three of its own four turnovers.
Echo pulled within 24-19, and was driving for the lead, but the Eagles stood tall when it mattered. Joseph stopped the Cougars near the goal line in the closing minutes, and although a safety followed, the Eagles prevented the Cougars from scoring again.
“I would just say the six starters I have on defense, there is no quit in them. They were gassed. They were on the field most of the fourth quarter,” Huff said, though he noted the confidence they exuded under fire. “They were not going to let us lose that game.”
Joseph aims for a second win to open 2022 when it hosts Harper on Sept. 9.
“If our defense can take away the ball seven times, I’m pretty comfortable with how the season is going to go,” Huff said.
