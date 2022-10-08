ONTARIO — The Enterprise football team dropped its second game in a row, but more importantly may have seen the last game for its starting quarterback as the Crane Mustangs downed the Outlaws, 80-34, on Friday, Oct. 8, in Ontario.
It was only the third offensive play of the game for the Outlaws when starting quarterback Tyler Knapp, a sophomore, was tackled near the Crane sideline with a Mustang defender coming down on top of Knapp. The Enterprise quarterback was immediately removed from the field and transported to an Ontario hospital with a possible collarbone injury, putting an end to his night.
Crane went on the board first on a 48-yard pass play from Jared Zander to Carter Nichols. The Outlaws, with Caden Fent under center, responded with a long drive culminating in a short run into the end zone by Ashtyn Irwin to tie up the score at 8-all.
The first quarter scoring continued with the Mustangs putting up an additional touchdown, but with the Outlaws again depending on the legs of Irwin, this time with a 12-yard run for the score at the 7 minute, 34 second mark.
The Enterprise defense struggled throughout the first half with containing the Crane offense, but did receive a spark late in the first quarter as Irwin picked off Zander, running the ball all the way back for an Outlaw score. However, the result was short lived as Nichols ran the ensuring kickoff back for a Mustang score.
At the half, Crane led 40-26.
Irwin completed his outstanding night early in the third quarter with a 2-yard final score for Enterprise, going into the end zone at the 6:19 mark.
“I am really proud of Caden (Fent) stepping in and playing quarterback,” said Enterprise coach Josh Harman as he stood next to his new starter.
“The last time I played quarterback was in eighth grade,” added Fent.
Enterprise (4-2 overall, 2-1 1A Special District 2-West) will see Fent and the rest of the Outlaws with a large test coming, traveling to Powder Valley (5-0 overall, 3-0 district) on Friday, Oct. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.