ENTERPRISE — Enterprise’s Nevin Goldsmith, Chase Duncan and Caden Fent will strap on helmets once again to take part in the upcoming state’s 8-man All-Star Game.
To qualify, all players must be seniors during the past season.
In addition to the three Outlaws heading to the game, the 1A-8 Special District 2-West coaches all named their selections for all-league honors.
Offense
First team
Nevin Goldsmith, guard
Chase Duncan, end
Second team
Caden Fent, running back
Honorable mention
Tanner Kesecker, center
John Howard, guard
Ashyn Irwin, running back
Tyler Knapp, quarterback
Defense
Caden Fent, defensive end
Nevin Goldsmith, defensive line
John Howard, defensive line
Chase Duncan, linebacker
Kylar Mcquead, defensive back
Tegan Evans, defensive end
Ashyn Irwin, linebacker
Trey Stewart, defensive back
