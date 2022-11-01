ENTERPRISE — Josh Harman is happy with where his Enterprise Outlaws are at after the team endured a rough three-game losing streak and dealt with a couple of key injuries early in the season.

The Outlaws are 6-3 as they return to the eight-man playoffs for a second year in a row, and Friday, Nov. 4, host a postseason game for the first time since 2017 when they play Cove.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.