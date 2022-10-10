Wallowa’s Jose Mendez is tackled by the Imbler defense during the Panthers’ 46-0 win in Wallowa on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. Player-safety have issues forced the cancellation of Wallowa’s season after five games.
Wallowa quarterback Sawyer Wentz throws a pass early in the third quarter of the Cougars’ 46-0 loss to Imbler on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. The game would end up being the last one of the season for Wallowa.
Ellen Morris Bishop/For EO Media Group
Ellen Morris Bishop/For EO Media Group
WALLOWA — It was not a decision that was easy to make, or one that was taken lightly.
Ultimately, though, player safety was at the forefront of the minds of the Wallowa High School administration and coaching staff in deciding to cancel the remainder of its football season, a decision that was posted on the OSAA’s website on Oct. 4, just a few days after the Cougars’ third game.
“When we started the season we only had 11,” Wallowa Athletic Director Marvin Gibbs said. “We had a couple more boys come out (after).”
Injury and illness hampered the Cougars almost from the get-go, and within a week of the season opener, a game had to be canceled.
“Our first game we had two concussions and another injury,” Gibbs said. “We played one game, then we couldn’t play.”
Wallowa dropped its opener to Ione/Arlington on Sept. 3, then six days later canceled its contest at Sherman/Condon. The Cougars again took the field Sept. 16 against Elgin, but then were forced to forfeit the following week against Adrian.
In a Sept. 30 contest against Imbler, which ended up being the final one of the season, the Cougars saw players once again forced out.
“We had 11 boys when we started the game against Imbler last week. We had nine at halftime,” Gibbs said.
It was just days later that the difficult decision to cancel the season was made.
“It was between the coaching staff, the administration and myself,” Gibbs said of who made the call. “It wasn’t done without a lot of discussion.”
The safety of the remaining players was the deciding factor, Gibbs said, noting one of the prospects the team was facing was the possibility of athletes playing both on offense and defense the entire game with just one or two — or possibly no — substitutes available.
“It comes down to you can’t keep playing the same kids offense and defense for 50-60 plays and expect them not to get hurt,” Gibbs said. “It was a tough decision to make. It wasn’t done lightly at all. It was something we had to do. I hope everybody can understand, it was a matter of trying to keep everybody safe and out of harm’s way.”
It was a possibility Gibbs said the team was aware could happen going into the season, especially given the nature of the sport.
“We talked to them at the start of the year that this could happen,” he said. “They were disappointed, sure, but they also knew the possibility of this happening was pretty real.”
Gibbs noted that even with the number of healthy players the team has, practices can be a major challenge without enough players on offense and defense to run plays. Illness also kept many players out for days at a time, and even when they were back, they wouldn’t be in game shape for several days, increasing the chances of more injuries.
There are no seniors on the Cougar squad, meaning all the players who came out this fall will be available next year. But a low number to begin with and just one eighth-grader playing football, Gibbs said the possibility of Wallowa changing to six-man in 2023 could be looked at.
“Even if we had the kids out next year that we do this year, six-man would still be a better option. At least we could practice,” he said.
