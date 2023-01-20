JOSEPH — Coming into the 1A Old Oregon League showdown with Imbler, the Joseph girls’ basketball squad was the clear underdog, even playing on their home court on Thursday, Jan. 19. Undeterred, the Eagles pulled the shocker and downed the Eagles 45-33 to advance to 3-1 in the league standings.

The Eagles led 21-20 at the half before exploding in the third quarter for an additional 17 points. Imbler, struggling all night to find the basket, could only add four points to their total in the third quarter and were unable to gain ground on the Eagles in the final eight minutes.

