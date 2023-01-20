JOSEPH — Coming into the 1A Old Oregon League showdown with Imbler, the Joseph girls’ basketball squad was the clear underdog, even playing on their home court on Thursday, Jan. 19. Undeterred, the Eagles pulled the shocker and downed the Eagles 45-33 to advance to 3-1 in the league standings.
The Eagles led 21-20 at the half before exploding in the third quarter for an additional 17 points. Imbler, struggling all night to find the basket, could only add four points to their total in the third quarter and were unable to gain ground on the Eagles in the final eight minutes.
“We were outrebounded which has only happened a couple games this season and we were 15-for-61 shooting from the floor,” said Imbler head coach Darci Sweet. “It was a night where we just could not score from anywhere on the floor. We had good looks, we just couldn’t find the bottom of the net.”
Even with the Panthers’ problems, Sweet gave credit to Joseph’s play.
“Joseph had a great night and shot the ball well,” she said. “This was a tough loss we will learn from.”
Colbi Cunningham led the Joseph charge with 15 points bolstered by 14 points from Caleigh Johnson.
No Imbler player reached double digits in the loss with Paiten Braseth ending the night with nine points.
Imbler (12-3 overall, 3-1 1A Old Oregon League) attempts to rebound with a scheduled game versus Pine Eagle (1-14 overall, 0-3 1A Old Oregon League) on Jan. 20 in the Spartan gym
Joseph (6-9 overall, 3-1 1A Old Oregon League) looks to extend their win streak to four games with a scheduled game on the road in Powder Valley (9-6 overall, 2-1 1A Old Oregon League) on Jan. 20.
