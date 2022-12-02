DUFUR — Led by Zoe Hermans’ 13 points, Wallowa picked up its first win of the season, 55-18, in Dufur on Thursday, Dec. 1.
“The team played relaxed and shot better from the floor tonight,” said Cougar coach Greg Oveson. “We played a solid defense which led to our team transitioning to fast break and offense.”
Oveson praised point guard Sophie Moeller, the team’s leader in assists.
“Sophie ran the floor well,” he said. “We had the opportunity for everyone to get some minutes in tonight.”
In addition to Hermans, Abby Straight had a 12-point night and Libby Fisher added seven points.
Wallowa (1-1 overall) remains on the road on Dec. 2 with a trip to South Wasco County for the opening game of the year for the Redfish.
ENTERPRISE 27, WALLOWA 25
WALLOWA — Enterprise opened the year on a high note, winning 27-25 over Wallowa on Wednesday, Nov. 30, in Wallowa.
“It was back and forth the whole night,” said Enterprise coach Dan Butterfield. “The win was a team effort and a good victory against a seasoned Wallowa team.”
Junior Alex Rolwey led the Outlaws with 15 points, accounting for over half of the Enterprise scoring.
“Maci (Marr) was a big factor in the game,” Butterfield said. “She controlled the game for us as we have quite a few new players on the court this year. I expect this team to continue to grow and the scoring balance out as the year continues.”
For Wallowa, Abby Straight finished with 7 points while Sophie Moeller had 6 points for the night.
Wallowa coach Greg Evenson said limited girls at practices due to illness has made the season start difficult.
“The girls played pretty well for the first game,” he said. “We had several great looks at the basket, but our shots would not drop.”
Enterprise (1-0 overall) hits the road on Saturday, Dec. 3 for a nonleague matchup versus the Four Rivers Falcons (1-0 overall) for a 4 p.m. start.
