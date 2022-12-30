BAKER CITY — The Union girls basketball team started the Baker Holiday Crossover in style, taking a 43-33 victory over Wallowa on Thursday, Dec. 29, in the Baker High School gym.
The Bobcats were a little slow to start, trailing 8-5 after the first quarter. Scoring 12 points in the second quarter, Union entered the locker room at the half leading 17-15.
The Union offense came alive in the third quarter, outscoring the Cougars 19-5.
Sophomore Kailyn Shoemaker led the Bobcats with 17 points. Delaney Klebaum and Paisley Miller each added eight points.
Sophie Moeller had 10 points to lead Wallowa, while Zoe Hermens added eight points.
Union (7-4 overall) has a large task ahead as the Bobcats were scheduled to meet Crane (9-1 overall) on Dec. 30 in continued play in Baker. The Mustangs are currently the top-ranked 1A team in the state.
Wallowa’s game with Griswold on Dec. 30 has been called off. The Cougars (2-5 overall) starts 1A Old Oregon League play on Jan. 5 with a home game against Joseph (3-8 overall). Game time is 6 p.m.
BURNS 49, ENTERPRISE 21
BAKER CITY — The Enterprise girls basketball squad lost its second consecutive game at the Baker Holiday Crossover, dropping a 49-21 nonleague matchup to 3A Burns on Thursday, Dec. 29.
The Outlaws previously fell to Echo, 63-38, on Dec. 28.
Enterprise (5-6 overall) was scheduled to take on Powder Valley (6-4 overall) on Dec. 30 for the final game of the tournament.
