WALLOWA — After finishing the season with a trip to Baker to compete in the district playoffs, the Wallowa girls basketball team had two players named to the first team.
Wallowa juniors Sophie Moeller and Zoey Hermans were selected to the Old Oregon League’s Ladd Division in a vote of the league’s coaches. Due to the size of the league, the teams were divided into two divisions — Meacham and Ladd.
Joseph finished with two players picking up all-league honors. Senior Molly Curry earned first-team honors and in her first year playing varsity, freshman Cally Johnson was selected to the second team.
Powder Valley senior Dallee Jo Bingham was named the Player of the Year for the Old Oregon League’s Ladd Division. Other Badgers on the all-league list include junior Jodi Bingham, who received first-team honors, and junior, JC Anderson, who picked up second-team recognition.
Cove senior Danielle O’Reilly departs the high school hardcourt with second-team honors, the lone Leopard on the listing.
Imbler had three players named all-league, led by sophomore Rachel Stirewalt’s first-team selection. Sophomores Payton Braseth and Jayda Cant both were placed on the second team.
The Coach of the Year award was a shared one this year, celebrated by both Powder Valley’s All Bingham and Imbler’s Darci Sweet.
