DUFUR — Enterprise recovered from a challenging first weekend and saw ample improvement in taking second at the Dufur Classic on Sept. 2-3.
And the Eagles did so with a senior missing a chunk of the action.
DUFUR — Enterprise recovered from a challenging first weekend and saw ample improvement in taking second at the Dufur Classic on Sept. 2-3.
And the Eagles did so with a senior missing a chunk of the action.
“Maci Marr, our captain and senior starter, sprained her ankle in about set three of the day,” head coach Lisa Farwell said. “That was not an easy feat. The rest of the girls stepped up.
We played some pretty darn good volleyball, all things considered.”
The Outlaws won their pool to reach a matchup of pool winners, where they dropped two sets in the de facto championship to South Wasco County.
“We played some pretty good volleyball in those two (sets),” Farwell said.
And on the weekend, Enterprise improved in the two areas Farwell wanted it to.
“Our top goal was (improving) serve-receive, which we did that, and our second goal was maximizing our advantage on free balls,” she said. “We did that.”
Farwell highlighted Joana Tavares — a foreign exchange student from Portugal — Josi Coggins and Bri Rouse among the players who elevated their play over the weekend.
“I was pleased with their mental toughness,” she said of her team. “They kind of pushed through. That is a big thing in volleyball, so it was good to see early in the season they have some of that.”
Wallowa also saw a marked level of improvement at the Dufur Classic, tying for first in its pool after losses to Joseph and Myrtle Point in the previous two days.
“We had a really strong pool on our side. All the games were very very close,” head coach Janea Hulse said.
The Cougars went 4-2 in six sets — over three pool matches — to tie for first. South Wasco County won the tiebreaker to reach the final.
Hulse said the key for her team was coming together and deepening trust.
“You could see they were relying on each other, trusting each other, working as a unit rather than individually,” she said. “We just hadn’t put it all together yet (in the first week). We saw a lot of that this week, what works for them and what doesn’t work for them.”
Hulse noted the play of Zoe Hermens, Sophie Moeller and Libby Fisher, and of a fourth, equally important player who she said doesn’t get some of the notice.
“Someone that I’ve seen that is a total workhorse, and you can guarantee is going to give 110%, is Cecilia April,” Hulse said. “She gets lost in the wayside because she doesn’t get the kills, but she is so scrappy and defensive. She works really hard.”
Joseph won its lone match of the week, easing past Wallowa on Sept. 1 in straight sets. The Eagles have a matchup against South Wasco County Sept. 9. Wallowa visits Imbler and Sherman Sept. 8 and 9, and Enterprise visits Imbler and Elgin Sept. 6 and 8.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.