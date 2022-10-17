JOSEPH — The Joseph volleyball team finished the regular season in third place in its division of the Old Oregon League, and this week aims to grab one of four berths to the 1A state volleyball playoffs, which begin next week.

The Eagles (11-12 overall, 6-4 OOL) finished an up-and-down season with a 25-15, 25-15, 25-13 sweep over Cove Saturday, Oct. 15, one that avenged an earlier loss to the Leopards and locked up the third seed. A loss would have dropped Joseph to fourth place and forced them on the road in the opening round of the district playoffs.

