Joseph’s Aimee Meyers tips the ball over the net while Adrian’s Delanie Sheets prepares to respond on defense during the East/West Classic at Powder Valley High School on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The Joseph volleyball team finished the regular season in third place in its division of the Old Oregon League.
Joseph’s Abby Orr prepares to return a serve from Adrian while teammate Maggie Miller looks on during the East/West Classic at Powder Valley High School on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The Joseph volleyball team is looking to grab a berth to the 1A state volleyball playoffs.
JOSEPH — The Joseph volleyball team finished the regular season in third place in its division of the Old Oregon League, and this week aims to grab one of four berths to the 1A state volleyball playoffs, which begin next week.
The Eagles (11-12 overall, 6-4 OOL) finished an up-and-down season with a 25-15, 25-15, 25-13 sweep over Cove Saturday, Oct. 15, one that avenged an earlier loss to the Leopards and locked up the third seed. A loss would have dropped Joseph to fourth place and forced them on the road in the opening round of the district playoffs.
The Eagles won six of their last eight matches after a slow start to the season. The team won three of its first four matches, but Joseph then lost eight of nine matches and saw its record drop to 4-10, though that tough stretch included contests against Gervais, Powder Valley, Damascus Christian, Grant Union and Open Door Christian, all schools ranked in the top 10 in either the 1A or 2A OSAA rankings.
The Eagles have struggled this fall to replicate their on-court success of a year ago, when they won 24 matches — including, at one point, 19 in a row — and reached the state quarterfinals, where they dropped a four-set match to eventual state champion North Douglas. Joseph has back six of the eight players in the main rotation from that team, but has been impacted by the graduation of Sarah and Emma Orr, who were vital pieces at the net, both on offense and on defense.
Despite that, the Eagles have pieced together stretches of solid play. They have two wins on the season over Imbler, the team directly above them in the division standings, took sets from the No. 7 and No. 9 teams in the 2A rankings in Grant Union and Gervais, and are one of only four teams to win a set against Damascus Christian, the top-ranked school in 1A.
Joseph grabbed one of eight spots to the Old Oregon League district tournament, and hosted Pilot Rock Tuesday, Oct. 18, in a first-round No. 4 vs. No. 3 game. The winner advanced to Baker City for the district quarterfinals and a matchup against second-seed Union on Saturday, Oct. 22, with a berth to the state playoffs at stake. The winner not only clinches a state berth, but will play Powder Valley later Oct. 22. Should Joseph reach the matchup with Union, and win, it would qualify for the state playoffs for a sixth consecutive season.
Cove visited Nixyaawii Oct. 18 in the other No. 4 vs. No. 3 matchup. The winner meets Imbler Oct. 22, with that winner meeting Echo in the semifinals.
Both Echo and Powder Valley, the top seeds in their respective divisions in the Old Oregon League, already have secured state berths. The Cougars and Badgers each went undefeated in league play.
Teams have a greater opportunity to reach the playoffs than in years past, with the OSAA this year expanding the 1A bracket to include 32 teams. Previously, just 24 teams qualified for state. All eight 1A leagues are sending four teams to the playoffs, and the OSAA rankings will be used to help seed teams and determine playoffs matchups.
The Eagles and Rockets, Joseph’s opponent Tuesday, met in September during an Old Oregon League crossover, with Joseph dominating in three sets, 25-7, 25-23, 25-16. Earlier that day, the Eagles dropped Union, their possible quarterfinal opponent on Oct. 22, in four sets, 23-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-17, with the victory starting a five-game winning streak.
