Aimee Meyers (6) sets the ball for Joseph at the Old Oregon League District Tournament held in Baker City on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Meyers has been named the Old Oregon League player of the year for the second straight year.

 Alex Wittwer/The Observer, file photo

WALLOWA COUNTY — Aimee Meyers has provided a level of consistently strong play the last two years for the Joseph volleyball team.

Coaches in the Old Oregon League noticed, and for the second year in a row, she was named OOL player of the year, this time being given the honor as the top player in Joseph’s side of the expanded league. Echo’s Nevaeh Thew won the honor on the other half of the OOL.

