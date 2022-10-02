WALLOWA — Making for a long day after Pine Eagle arrived late, Wallowa ended Saturday, Oct. 1, with a .500 records.

The Cougars started the morning with a 3-0 victory over Pine Eagle after the match had a late start. Wallowa dominated from the start, winning the first set 25-12 followed by a 25-17 second-set win and finishing the match with a 25-12 third-game victory.

