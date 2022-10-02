WALLOWA — Making for a long day after Pine Eagle arrived late, Wallowa ended Saturday, Oct. 1, with a .500 records.
The Cougars started the morning with a 3-0 victory over Pine Eagle after the match had a late start. Wallowa dominated from the start, winning the first set 25-12 followed by a 25-17 second-set win and finishing the match with a 25-12 third-game victory.
“Counting (Sept. 30), this is the best I have seen we are playing,” said Wallowa coach Janea Hulse. “The girls were playing with high intensity and Sophie Moeller was aggressive all around the court, both offensively and defensively.
The late start with the Spartans forced the Cougars immediately back to the court to face Cove. Going a full five sets, Wallowa fell to the Leopards 3-2 after falling in the fifth set, 15-13.
Wallowa started the game strong, taking the first set, 25-10, but fell in a close second set, 25-23. The problems continued in the third set as Cove won, 25-19, only to have the Cougars rebound in the fourth set with a 25-20 victory. The Cougars fell in the final game to close out the day with a 1-1 record.
“We were scrappy in the match against Cove,” Hulse said. “Zoe Hermans led the offense and Cecilia April was great on the defensive side. I am proud of the way we stayed in the match after a very long week.”
Wallowa (5-16 overall, 3-5 1A Old Oregon League) will be back in Old Oregon League action on Tuesday, Oct. 4, with a road match versus Joseph (8-10 overall, 3-2 Old Oregon League).
Grant Union, Heppner pick up wins over Enterprise
ENTERPRISE — Outlaw volleyball fans had glimpses of success, but ultimately saw the Enterprise team fall in both home games of 2A Blue Mountain Conference action on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Enterprise.
Enterprise started the day hosting Grant Union. Set one saw both teams battle back and forth with the game going into extra points and beyond. The Prospectors finally walked away with a 29-27 victory and took the momentum into the second set, dominating the Outlaws, 25-8.
Enterprise returned to the match in set three, winning 25-13, but saw the fourth set again go into extra points with the Prospectors again able to outlast the Outlaws and take the 26-24 victory.
Enterprise then took the court against Heppner, again in conference action. Heppner rolled to two quick wins, taking the first set 25-15 and the second set, 25-13. Enterprise attempted a comeback, winning the third set 25-20. The Mustangs closed out the match with a fourth set 25-21 win.
Outlaw fans will return to the gym and again watch Enterprise in conference action on Tuesday, Oct. 4, as Enterprise hosts Stanfield (7-4 overall, 3-1 Blue Mountain Conference). A previous meeting of the two teams saw the Tigers down the Outlaws 3-0 on Sept. 13 in Stanfield.
