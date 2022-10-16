JOSEPH — The Joseph volleyball team capped off the regular 1A Old Oregon League season with a 3-0 victory over Cove on Saturday, Oct. 15, in the Eagles gym.
The Eagles grabbed the first two sets with identical scores of 25-15 and wrapped up the match with a 25-13 victory in the third set.
Joseph finishes the scheduled year with an 11-12 overall record to go with a 6-4 league record. The Eagles are now back in the practice gym preparing for the Old Oregon League tournament after finishing the season as the sixth-place team in the standings.
GRANT UNION 3, ENTERPRISE 0
HEPPNER 3, ENTERPRISE 1
JOHN DAY — The Enterprise volleyball team suffered a pair of defeats on Saturday, Oct. 15, in 2A Blue Mountain Conference play in John Day.
Enterprise first took the court against Grant Union, falling in three sets. The home team dominated the first set, winning 25-6 over the Outlaws. Enterprise did mount a charge in the second set but fell in a close 25-21 contest. In the third and final set, Grant Union again ruled the court with a 25-11 victory.
With barely time to grab a water bottle and return to the court, Enterprise next took the court against Heppner.
The Mustangs were victorious in set one, 25-14. The Outlaws reversed their fortune and the score, winning the second set by a score of 25-14. The third set was the closest of the match with the Mustangs finally taking a 25-21 win. In the fourth set, Heppner cruised, winning the match after a 25-14 score in the fourth set.
The weekend results keep the Outlaws winless in conference play at 0-9 to go with a 9-13 overall record. Enterprise will have one final opportunity to secure that first conference win on the scorecard with a Tuesday, Oct. 18, match against Irrigon (12-9 overall, 3-6 conference) in Wallowa County.
