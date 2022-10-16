JOSEPH — The Joseph volleyball team capped off the regular 1A Old Oregon League season with a 3-0 victory over Cove on Saturday, Oct. 15, in the Eagles gym.

The Eagles grabbed the first two sets with identical scores of 25-15 and wrapped up the match with a 25-13 victory in the third set.

