NORTH POWDER — The Powder Valley volleyball squad remained league perfect and atop the standings after an Old Oregon League victory over Joseph on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Powder Valley jumped out early, winning the first set 25-17, but the Eagle took a second-set win to even up the match, 25-20. The Badgers, using the same score of 25-20, grabbed the third set. The fourth set found both teams battling back and forth with the lead exchanged numerous times and extra points to decide the victor. In the end, the match went the way of the Badgers with a 26-24 fourth-set victory.

