NORTH POWDER — The Powder Valley volleyball squad remained league perfect and atop the standings after an Old Oregon League victory over Joseph on Thursday, Oct. 13.
Powder Valley jumped out early, winning the first set 25-17, but the Eagle took a second-set win to even up the match, 25-20. The Badgers, using the same score of 25-20, grabbed the third set. The fourth set found both teams battling back and forth with the lead exchanged numerous times and extra points to decide the victor. In the end, the match went the way of the Badgers with a 26-24 fourth-set victory.
Powder Valley (20-6 overall, 9-0 1A OOL) remains league perfect and was scheduled to host 4A Baker City (14-4 overall) on Oct. 13 before preparing for the Old Oregon League tournament beginning Oct. 22 in Baker City.
Joseph (10-12 overall, 5-4 OOL) will host Cove (10-10 overall, 3-5 OOL) on Oct. 15 in the Eagles final regular season match before the league tournament.
ENTERPRISE 3, WESTON-McEWEN 1
ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise volleyball team fell to 0-7 in 2A Blue Mountain Conference action with a loss to Weston-McEwen on Thursday, Oct. 13, in Enterprise.
The Outlaws fell in close battles the first two sets, 25-22 and 25-21. In the third set, a few of the balls finally went Enterprise’s way. with the Outlaws winning 25-18. Weston-McEwen dominated the final set, taking the match with a 25-4 win.
The loss drops the Outlaws to 9-11 overall. Enterprise has the opportunity on Oct. 15 to pick up two conference victories with a trip to Grant Union. The Outlaws open play with a match against host Grant Union (14-9 overall, 5-2 BMC) followed by a match with Heppner (14-9 overall, 3-4 BMC) on the other side of the net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.