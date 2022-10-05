JOSEPH — The Joseph volleyball squad joined Imbler and Nixyaawii, all with 4-2 1A Old Oregon League records, with a 3-0 victory over Wallowa on Tuesday, Oct. 4, in Joseph.
The Eagles won the first two sets with identical scores of 25-13, before finishing the match with a 25-18 score in the third set.
Joseph (9-10 overall, 4-2 league) will hit the road Saturday, Oct. 8, with a league match at Pine Eagle (0-8 overall, 0-6 league). The Eagles previously downed the Spartans, 3-0, on Sept. 30.
Wallowa (5-17 overall, 3-6 league) will close out the regular season on Thursday, Oct. 6, with a road match at league-leading Powder Valley (15-6 overall, 7-0 league).
STANFIELD 3, ENTERPRISE 0
ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise volleyball team remained winless in 2A Blue Mountain Conference play with a 3-0 loss to Stanfield on Tuesday, Oct. 4, in Enterprise.
Stanfield won the first set, 25-15. The Outlaws did make a run in the second set before falling 25-20. The Tigers boarded the bus home with the match victory after a 25-15 win in the third and final set.
Enterprise (8-8 overall, 0-4 conference) returns to the court on Thursday, Oct. 6, with a trip to Irrigon (11-6 overall, 2-3 conference) as the Outlaws continue to search for their first conference victory.
