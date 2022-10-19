ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise volleyball team ended the regular season with a 3-1 loss to the Irrigon Knights Tuesday, Oct. 18, in the Outlaws gym.
Enterprise started the match out right, winning the first set 25-21. Irrigon returned in the second set, winning 25-17 and the two teams battled in the third set down to the wire before the Knights won, 25-23. The fourth and final set was also a back and forth event between the Knight and Outlaws with Irrigon finally taking the victory, 25-23.
Enterprise ends the scheduled volleyball season with a 9-14 overall season record and battling through a tough 0-10 2A Blue Mountain Conference record.
JOSEPH 3, PILOT ROCK/UKIAH 0
JOSEPH — Joseph volleyball fans can pack their bags as the Eagles are on their way to the 1A Old Oregon League district tournament in Baker starting Saturday, Oct. 22, at Baker High School.
The Eagles are making the journey after downing Pilot Rock/Ukiah, 3-0, in a play-in match on Tuesday, Oct. 18, in the Joseph gym.
The initial set was the closest with the Eagles taking care of the Rockets, 25-21. Joseph dominated the second set, 25-8, leading from the start and not looking back. The third and final set went the way of the Eagles, 25-16, with the victory paving the way for the trip to Baker City.
Joseph (12-12 overall, 6-4 OOL) will open the district tournament on the floor against Union (10-13 overall, 8-2 OOL). In the two teams’ single previous meeting this season, the Eagles downed the Bobcats 3-1 at the Old Oregon Crossover tournament on Sept. 24. The Bobcats won the first set, 25-23, with Joseph easily taking the next three sets.
The most recent OSAA poll has Joseph ranked 23rdwith Union ranked 30thin the 2A teams.
