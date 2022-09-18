NORTH POWDER — After playing to a 1-2 record during the first day of the East/West Classic, the Joseph volleyball squad endured a difficult final day of the tournament in North Powder on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Starting the morning early, the Eagles battled in a three-set match before falling to Adrian, 2-1. Joseph grabbed a first set win, 25-14, but fell in the second set, 25-18. In the third and deciding set, the Eagles were downed 15-11.

