NORTH POWDER — After playing to a 1-2 record during the first day of the East/West Classic, the Joseph volleyball squad endured a difficult final day of the tournament in North Powder on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Starting the morning early, the Eagles battled in a three-set match before falling to Adrian, 2-1. Joseph grabbed a first set win, 25-14, but fell in the second set, 25-18. In the third and deciding set, the Eagles were downed 15-11.
Just a short time later, Joseph was again involved in a three-set match, falling to Grant Union. After the Prospectors took the first set, 25-20, the Eagles fought back to take the second set, 25-21. Joseph again fell in the third set, 16-14.
Joseph wrapped up the tournament with a two-set loss to Open Door Christian Academy, 25-14 and 25-15.
Joseph (4-9 overall, 1-1 1A Old Oregon League) returns for a home game on Thursday, Sept. 22, with an Old Oregon League match against Imbler (9-7 overall, 2-1 league). The first serve is scheduled for 5 p.m.
COUGARS FINISH WEEKEND TOURNAMENT
NORTH POWDER — The Wallowa volleyball team finished up two days of tournament play on Saturday, Sept. 17, in the East/West Classic in North Powder.
After dropping three games on Sept. 16, Wallowa started play Sept. 17 with a victory over Union, 2-1. Celebrating the win, the Cougars next hit the court versus Open Door Christian Academy, falling 25-14 and 27-25. Wallowa ended the tournament with a loss to Imbler, 25-12 and 25-16.
Wallowa (2-10 overall, 2-2 1A Old Oregon League) will make the trip back to Powder Valley on Friday, Sept. 23, for a league matchup versus the Badgers (9-3 overall, 3-0 league).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.