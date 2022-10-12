IMBLER — The Imbler volleyball team grabbed a 1A Old Oregon League victory over Joseph on Tuesday, Oct. 11, by a score of 3-1, playing before the Panthers fans.

The Eagles startled those in attendance for Imbler as Joseph grabbed the first set victory, 25-22. The Panthers evened up the match with a second-set victory, 25-20. Imbler cruised in the third set, using the momentum from the second set to win 25-17. The fourth and final set of the match went to the Panthers, 25-22.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.