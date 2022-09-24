Adrian-Wallowa volleyball

Wallowa libero Karly Baremore prepares for an Adrian serve during the second set on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 in Adrian. 

 John Braese/EasternOregonSports.com

COVE — 1A Cove took the 2A Enterprise squad to a full five sets before the Outlaws downed the Leopards, 3-2 in nonleague action on Friday, Sept. 23.

The start of the match looked all Outlaws as Enterprise took the first set 25-22 and overwhelmed the Leopards 25-4 in set two.

