COVE — 1A Cove took the 2A Enterprise squad to a full five sets before the Outlaws downed the Leopards, 3-2 in nonleague action on Friday, Sept. 23.
The start of the match looked all Outlaws as Enterprise took the first set 25-22 and overwhelmed the Leopards 25-4 in set two.
Cove caught fire in the third, winning 25-20 and carried the momentum into the fourth set with a 25-21 victory. In the tie-breaking fifth set, the Outlaws returned from the previous two sets to take the match with a 15-9 win.
Cove (4-7 overall, 2-3 1A Old Oregon League) is back in league action on Tuesday, Sept. 27, hosting Powder Valley (11-3 overall, 5-0 league), the Old Oregon League leader.
Enterprise (8-6 overall, 0-2 2A Blue Mountain Conference) looks to pick up its first conference win on Thursday, Sept. 29, hosting Stanfield (6-3 overall, 2-0 conference). These same two teams played Sept. 13 with the Tigers taking a 3-0 win over the Outlaws.
POWDER VALLEY 3, JOSEPH 1
JOSEPH — Powder Valley continues to lead the 1A Old Oregon League standings after a 3-1 win over Joseph on Friday, Sept. 23, in Joseph.
The Eagles did start the match right, making the home fans happy with a 25-21 victory in the first set. The Badgers knotted up the match, winning the second set, 25-15. Powder Valley continued with a 25-20 win in the third set and wrapped up the match with a close 25-22 win in the fourth set.
The victory continues the Badgers’ perfect 5-0 league record to combine with a 11-3 overall record. The Badgers hosted an array of teams on Sept. 24 for the Old Oregon Crossover Tournament. On Tuesday, Sept. 27, the Badgers will attempt to up their record to 6-0 with a match in Cove (4-7 overall, 2-3 league).
Joseph (5-10 overall, 2-2 league) will attend the Sept. 24 tournament in Powder Valley and then take off a few days, returning to action on Friday, Sept. 30, at home with a match against Pine Eagle (0-4 overall, 0-3 league). The first serve is scheduled for 4 p.m.
ADRIAN 3, WALLOWA 0
ADRIAN — Minus their male counterparts from the football team, the Wallowa volleyball team made the trip to Adrian on Friday, Sept. 23 to meet the Antelopes in a nonleague matchup and a celebration of Adrian’s homecoming.
Struggling in the first set, coming back in set two and falling in the third set, the Cougars fell 3-0 to the Lopes.
The Cougars did score the first point of the match and held close for the initial few points. Adrian pulled ahead midway in the first set and cruised to a 25-9 victory.
The Antelopes started the second set by scoring the first eight points. The Cougars then took the momentum, coming back to pull within two points at the 10-8 mark. The set switched back to the Lopes with Adrian taking a 25-15 victory.
Wallowa again fell behind early in the third and final set, going down 11-4. Not able to mount a comeback, the Cougars boarded the bus after a 25-11 loss.
“We struggled with our passing tonight, but I was proud of the way the girls battled back,” said Wallowa coach Janea Hulse. “Cecelia April was scrappy on defense all night and Zoe Hermans had some powerful shots for points. This was not the outcome we hoped for, but I saw a lot of good things tonight we can build on.”
Wallowa (3-13 overall, 2-3 1A Old Oregon League) was in Joseph on Saturday, Sept. 24, participating in the Old Oregon League Crossover Tournament and will return to league action on Friday, Sept. 30, with a home match against Imbler (9-8 overall, 2-2 league).
