STANFIELD — On the road and facing the sixth-ranked 2A volleyball team in the state, the Enterprise volleyball team fell to Stanfield, 3-0 on Tuesday, Sept. 13, in Stanfield.

Stanfield took the first set over the Outlaws, 25-13 and rolled in set two, 25-17. Stanfield was able to escape with a 25-22 win in the third set to take the 2A Blue Mountain Conference victory.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.