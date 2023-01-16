REDMOND — After two full days of action, the Elgin wrestling team placed fifth in the 2A/1A division with the combined team of Enterprise/Wallowa finishing sixth at the Oregon Classic Duels in Redmond.
Elgin started their action off on Friday, Jan. 13, with a 54-12 win over North Lake. The Cougars followed with a 48-36 victory over Kennedy and finished Jan. 13 action with a 40-36 loss to Central Linn.
In the battle for third place on Jan. 14, Elgin fell to Willamina 51-30.
For the tournament, Phoenix Taylor finished 4-1 wrestling at 108 pounds. At 115 pounds, Olivia Farris ended with a 1-1 record. James Cupp, at 134 pounds, finished 3-2. For the Cougars, Jacob Peden finished with a 1-5 record. Ty Mclaughlin wrapped up two days with a 4-2 record and Gen Wintersteen was a perfect 6-0 for the tournament. Bruce Morehead also ended up perfect at 4-0 and and Sean Peden was 3-0. Wrestling at 222 pounds, Brandon Medlock finished 3-2.
The Enterprise/Wallowa team started the tournament with a 59-30 win over Oakland. Just a few hours later, they fell to Culver, 73-6. Enterprise/Wallowa then rebounded with a 48-24 win over Toledo.
Enterprise/Wallowa open action on Jan. 14 with a 46-29 loss to Illinois Valley, coming back in the consolation semifinals with a 47-36 victory over Lowell. In the battle for fifth place, Enterprise/Wallowa defeated Colton 48-30.
Enterprise/Wallowa’s James Royes finished with a 4-2 record and Gunner Sinclair was 3-3 for the two days. Noah Humiston wrestled to a 3-3 showing, while Shane Wenke was 4-2. Pearce Schnetzky wrapped up a 4-2 two days and Tegan Evans wrestled to a 5-1 record. Ashtyn Irwin finished 3-3 and Cody Fent was a perfect 3-0. Gunnar Mcdowell, wrestling at 222 pounds, was a perfect 5-0 and Trey Charlton finished 4-2.
