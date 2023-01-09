JOSEPH — Led by championships by Joseph Lathrop and Ty McLoughlin, Elgin placed third in the team standings at the Jo-Hi Classic on Saturday, Jan. 7, in Joseph.
Culver ran away with the team title, scoring 243 points, while second-place Clearwater Valley put up 179.5 points, just ahead of Elgin’s 156.5 point total. Enterprise finished seventh with host Joseph placing 10th. Imbler and Union tied for 15th.
Wrestling at 152 pounds, McLoughlin handed Elgin points after finishing first after a 6-3 decision in the championship match versus Clearwater Valley’s Jake Fabbi. Lathrop won his title at 182 pounds with a pin over Santiam Christian’s Jared Mehlschau at the 3 minute, 39 second mark of the match.
The Huskies also saw points as Phoenix Taylor placed second at 106 pounds, Gabe Hasbell also placed second at 160 pounds and Gen Wintersteen likewise placed second, his coming at 170 pounds.
For the Outlaws, Noah Humiston was the top finisher, placing second at 132 pounds after falling by pin to Clearwater Valley’s Parker Olsen in the championship match. At 106 pounds, James Royes placed third and Tegan Evans also placed third at 152 pounds.
The host Eagles were able to celebrate after Kale Ferguson picked up second in the 195-pound division. Ferguson was pinned by Clearwater Valley’s Bass Myers in the title match.
For Imbler, Gabe Harter picked up sixth place wrestling at 285 pounds and for Union, Sam Platz picked up third place at 145 pounds.
High school girls wrestling
JOSEPH — As action wrapped up at the Jo-Hi Classic in Joseph on Saturday, Jan. 7, the Elgin squad finished with a fifth-place showing after the team scores were posted. The Huskies compiled 45.5 points, beating out Union in the sixth position with 32 points. Imbler, scoring 20 points, cracked the top 10 in ninth, while Enterprise finished 15th and Joseph placed 17th.
Elgin made the most of a two-person squad as Olivia Harris finished first in the 106-115 division, pinning Riverside’s Preslie Bowles in the championship match at the 4 minute, 42 second mark of the match. Her teammate, Jacie Lathrop, placed second in the 127-131 class, falling in the first-place match by pin to Culver’s Gabby Torres.
Union’s top individual placement went to Jenna Denton wrestling in the 143-157 pound class. After falling in the semifinals to Imbler’s Lucy Camacho, Denton battled back through the consolation round to claim third in the division with a pin over Grant Union’s Serenity Marcano in the final match. Also for the Bobcats, Abigail Murril placed fourth and Larkin Sanders finished in eighth.
Imbler’s lone participant, Lucy Camacho, fell to Heppner’s Kylie Holden in the championship match in the 143-157 classification, placing second for the tournament.
