HALFWAY — With all seven wrestlers placing sixth place or higher individually, the Enterprise boys wrestling team finished the Pine Eagle Invitational second to only an Idaho squad in the team scoring.
The Outlaws finished the tournament picking up 120.5 points while Idaho’s Tri-Valley, a cooperative of three schools, finished with 171 points.
For Enterprise, Gunner Sinclair settled for second place in the 113-pound class, falling to Irrigon’s Preston Slawson by pin in the finals. Also picking up second at 132 pounds was Shane Wenke for the Outlaws, falling to Tri-Valley’s Jace Waggoner by pin. A third second-place showing went to Gunnar McDowell, pinned by Skyview’s Takota McMillian in the final match at 220 pounds.
Enterprise also saw a third-place finish by James Royes at 106 pounds, a fourth-place showing by Tegan Evans at 152 pounds along with a fourth place by Will Ogden at 195 pounds. Ashtyn Irwin, wrestling at 160 pounds, completed the day for Enterprise placing sixth.
The Elgin Huskies finished the tournament in seventh in the team totals but can claim an individual title as Bruce Morehead was the champion at 195 pounds after Heppner’s Jaime Cavan was unable to medically continue in the final round. The Huskies also claimed a second-place showing by Gen Wintersteen at 170 pounds, an additional second place in the 182-pound division by Sean Peden and a third-place finish by Ty McLoughlin wrestling at 152 pounds.
Propelled by a second-place showing by Sam Platz, the Bobcats of Union finished 13th in the team totals.
Platz fell in the championship to Melba’s Grant Svedin in a 10-5 decision. At 138 pounds, Union also saw Gage Martens place third and Gabe McKaig placing sixth in the 182-pound division.
Posting three fifth-place showings, the Joseph Eagles wrapped up the tournament 14th in the team totals with 34 points. Austin Schlutz, wrestling at 126 pounds, Dylan Rogers, wrestling at 132 pounds, and Jessup Orr, wrestling at 195 pounds, all finished fifth in their weight classes.
Representing Imbler, Gabe Harder placed second in the 285-pound class, falling by pin to Skyview’s Eddie Garcia at the 2 minute, 32 second mark in the championship match.
