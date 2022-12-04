ENTERPRISE — Hosting the 2022 Enterprise Kickoff Tournament, the Outlaws finished second in the team scoring, a few points behind Grant Union.
The Prospectors put up 141 points, while the Outlaws finished with 129 points. Irrigon, Joseph and Heppner rounded out the top five teams as the tournament wrapped up action on Friday, Dec. 2.
Enterprise was led by Luke Ramsden and his perfect 3-0 record wrestling at 145 pounds. Ramsden took the championship match by fall over Union/Cove’s Gage Martens at the 1 minute, 46 second mark in the match.
Also picking up first-place points for the Outlaws was Gunnar McDowell wrestling in the 220-pound division. In the title match, McDowell pinned Heppner’s Cade Cunningham at the 1:19 mark and finishing the tournament with a perfect 3-0 record.
In addition to Ramsden, the Outlaws saw Gunner Sinclair place second in the 113-pound division and Tegan Evans also pick up second at 152 pounds. At 160 pounds, Ashytn Irwin also wrestled his way to second place as did Trey Charlton at 285 pounds.
James Royes placed third at 113 pounds and at 138 pounds, Pearce Schnetzky also placed third.
Joseph ended the day with 69.5 points, behind Irrigon, host Enterprise and champion Grant Union.
Two Joseph wrestlers wrapped up the tournament with second-place showings, including Jayden McNall at 126 pounds and Gavin Russell at 182 pounds.
At 152 pounds, Zander Flores-Walker finished in third place as did Kale Ferguson at 220 pounds.
