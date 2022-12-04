ENTERPRISE — Hosting the 2022 Enterprise Kickoff Tournament, the Outlaws finished second in the team scoring, a few points behind Grant Union.

The Prospectors put up 141 points, while the Outlaws finished with 129 points. Irrigon, Joseph and Heppner rounded out the top five teams as the tournament wrapped up action on Friday, Dec. 2.

