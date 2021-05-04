ENTERPRISE — A power surge in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader helped the Wallowa Valley softball team end its home slate with a split.
Aimee Meyers, Liz Rowley and Cooper Nave all homered as the Outlaws rolled over Echo/Stanfield 10-0 in the nightcap on Saturday, May 1, after the Cougars grabbed the opener 6-5. The win sent the Wallowa Valley seniors off as winners in what is currently slated to be their final home game of the season.
Rylin Kirkland homered in the opening game of the doubleheader, and both Meyers and Nave drove in two runs. It wasn’t enough offense, though, to keep Echo/Stanfield from taking the win, despite the fact the Outlaws had 11 hits — including three from Rowley.
Rowley struck out 10 batters in 6⅓ innings in the loss, allowing six runs on four hits with six walks.
The second game was a completely different story.
Wallowa Valley had just six hits, but the three that left the yard provided a big lift for the Outlaws. Nave, Meyers, Claire Farwell and Rowley each drove in a pair of runs in the win.
On Tuesday, April 27, Wallowa Valley split a road twinbill against Grant Union, dropping the opener 8-3, but winning the second game, 12-10.
Wallowa Valley finished with seven hits in the opener, with Kirkland leading the way with two hits. Farwell, Grace Collins and Sophie Moeller all scored runs, and Rowley had the team’s lone RBI. Rowley pitched 5⅔ innings, allowing eight runs on seven hits, walking four and striking out six.
In the second game, Rowley homered and drove in three runs, Collins also had three RBIs, and the Outlaws held on to win in a shootout.
Moeller and Macy Marr had two hits each. Moeller also scored twice, and Kirkland scored two runs and had two RBIs.
Meyers allowed five earned runs on nine hits in five innings, walking three and striking out three.
On Friday, April 23, the Outlaws dropped two games in a doubleheader against the Pendleton JV, 14-2 and 11-8.
Wallowa Valley had just three hits in the opener. Emma Bateman had the team’s lone RBI.
The offense woke up in the nightcap with double hits. Karly Baremore drove in three runs and Nave had a pair of RBIs, each hitting run-scoring doubles. Moeller scored a pair of runs.
Wallowa Valley (4-5 overall) visits Heppner/Ione for a doubleheader Tuesday, May 4, and heads to Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii on Friday.
