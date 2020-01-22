In the neighborhood of 300 people crushed down on Wallowa County for the 48th Oregon State Snowmobile Association’s convention from Jan. 14-18. Not inconveniently, the Wallowa County Gamblers also were hosting their annual poker run, which took place on Saturday, Jan. 18.
A couple of days of blustering winds, cold weather and ice did nothing to quell the spirits of the attendees, as they virtually filled the parking lot at Salt Creek Summit, forcing latecomers to park elsewhere.
Gamblers Club member and office holder, Chad Cooney, said the week proved enjoyable for all. He said his favorite part of the week included serving as a trail guide for inexperienced snowmobilers.
He took his first group of 18 for a leisurely 41 mile jaunt through the area while his second group of 10 saddled up for a 60 mile spin.
According to Cooney, people came from as far away as Seattle, Wash., Twin Falls, Idaho and Klamath Falls for the event.
Cooney is proof that snowmobiles are not made for the faint of heart: he’s brought his to speeds of more than 120 miles per hour on frozen lakes.
“You have to have time to shut them down, he explained. “They’ll get up to 80 (mph) like that,” he said, snapping his fingers.
Cass Robb came down to the event from Lakewood, Wash. — mainly for the poker run and his love of the area. It was his second poker run and his sixth or seventh winter trek to the area.
“I come down here because of the terrain,” he said. “The snow’s good and there’s not a lot of people and the people there are great.” He added he and a friend will come back for more snowmobiling before the winter is over and again over the summer because of his love for the area. He plans to return next year as well.
His favorite thing about this year’s event:
“We had good snow and a “bluebird” day,” he said. “On Friday, the day before the poker run, it was really nice. It’s always special and an awesome area down there – I love it down there.”
In the end, Cooney wanted to remind people that such events bring business into the county during a lean time for most tourist based businesses. The week was filled with catered gatherings and dinners at various restaurants.
“You could see the parking lot was full, and people were parking on the road,” he said. “There were a lot of sleds here – I can’t tell you how many. They all spent money here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.