UNION — Dylan Jennings and Jacob Amaro took the top two spots to lead the Enterprise boys golf team to victory Friday, April 23, at the Buffalo Peak Invitational in Union.
Jennings and Amaro were the only two golfers to break 90, with Jennings shooting a round for 79, and Amaro finishing right behind him at 82.
“I’m really excited about how all my players performed,” head coach Kyle Crawford said. “I had a number of kids post their best scores ever. With Dylan and Jacob placing first and second, the boys team is going to be tough to beat if they can keep playing at such a high level.”
The rest of the top five for the boys were Alex Albanez at 107, Parker Siebe at 110 and Landon Greenshields at 117.
The boys team score was 378 to best runner-up Wallowa/Joseph at 406.
Frank Westerman took third with a score of 93 to lead the efforts of the Wallowa/Joseph boys.
Westerman and his teammates all dropped scores from the previous week. The big mover on the team was Owen Gorham, who improved his score from last week by 22 strokes and shot 108 Friday.
Willie Gibbs also turned in a 108, while Mason Moore carded a 100 and Owen Mallory had a 105 for the top-five scores on the team.
Jett Peterson had a score of 112, and Jesse Larison shot a 135 for a 15-shot improvement.
“Everybody improved a bunch,” head coach Marvin Gibbs said. “That was good. Happy to see that. I think they were happy with their performances, also.”
On the girls side, Jessie Journigan shot a score of 116 from the No. 5 spot to lead the Outlaws. Lannie Stonebrink followed at 126 and Jordyn Stonebrink carded a 141. They were followed by a 154 from Codi Cunningham and a 156 by Greta Carlsen.
“The girls have made great strides, and all the kids seem eager to keep improving,” Crawford said.
Both teams play twice this week — Wallowa/Joseph at Heppner on Thursday and at The Dalles on Friday, and Enteprise at Heppner Thursday and at Wildhorse in Pendleton Friday.
