PENDLETON — Dylan Jennings won the district championship and a state tournament berth Monday and Tuesday, May 9-10, at the 3A/2A/1A Special District 3 tournament in Pendleton.
Jennings shot a two-day score of 174, and had his best effort on the second day of the tournament, when he shot a low round of 84 to secure the title. The final nine holes was where Jennings really stepped up. He had shot a 46 on the front nine both days, and a 44 on the back nine May 9. But May 10 he cut into that score, carding a 38 to secure the win.
Jennings finished eight strokes ahead of Nyssa’s Bailey Walker, who was second at 192. In third, and also securing a state tournament berth, was Chase Homan of Wallowa/Joseph, who rebounded from a first-day total of 98 to shoot an 89 in the second round and finish with a score of 187.
Alex Albanez shot a two-day score of 205 (105, 100) to to post the second-best total for Enterprise. Caleb Sheahan shot 269 for two days, just ahead of teammate Nathan Lamb, shot a 271 over two days. Gunnar McDowell wrapped things for Enterprise with a score of 332, but had a 22-stroke improvement on the second day.
Willie Gibbs had a two-day score of 274 for Wallowa/Joseph, and Jonas McKee had a 291 for the two days of the tournament.
For the EHS girls, Kimber Stein led the way with a two-day score of 259, shooting 128 on the opening day and showing consistency with a 131 on the final day. Jordan Jennings shot a 269, two shots ahead of Cody Cunningham at 271. Jordyn Stonebrink had a two-day score of 295 and Ashlynn Greer rounded out the scoring at 316.
Jennings and Homan competed May 16 and 17 at the boys 3A/2A/1A state golf tournament in Banks. The EHS girls wrapped their season at the district tournament.
