Enterprise’s Dylan Jennings wrapped up his prep golf career by placing 21st at the 3A/2A/1A state golf tournament Monday and Tuesday, May 16 and 17, at Banks, while Wallowa/Joseph’s Chase Homan finished his career tied for 23rd.
Jennings finished with a two-day score of 179, which was 35-over par on the par-72 Quail Valley Golf Course, while Homan shot a 183.
Jennings opened the tournament with a round of 85 on May 16. A birdie on the front nine helped him make the turn at just 5-over, and he added a 44 on the back nine, including a birdie on the par-5 17th. Both his birdies came on par-5s, and he finished the first round tied for 18th.
The second day was rougher for Jennings, as he shot a 94. That included a 49 on the front nine, though he recovered to finish with a 45 on the back nine.
Homan had a similar display, shooting 87 on the first day and 96 in the final round. He finished tied for 22nd after the first round, and shot his best on the first nine holes, as he reached the midway-point of the opening round with a 42, one that saw him par five holes, and added a 45 on the back nine.
Like Jennings, Homan shot a 49 on the front nine May 17, but he finished the round strong with back-to-back pars on the 17th and 18th holes to shoot 47 on the back nine.
The individual state champion was Brock Drury of St. Mary’s, who shot an even-par 144, including a 68 in the opening round. The team champion was Oregon Episcopal, with a two-day team score of 615, which bested St. Mary’s by 14 strokes.
