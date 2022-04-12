Two Wallowa County golfers found themselves at the top of the leaderboard on Thursday, April 7.
Dylan Jennings of Enterprise claimed the top spot and Chase Homan of Wallowa/Joseph placed second to lead their respective team — and the field — at the Heppner Invitational.
Jennings finished with a round of 72, besting Homan by just three shots as the senior carded a 75.
Homan’s effort was part of a fourth-place finish for Wallowa/Joseph, as the team turned in a score of 371, which was 28 strokes behind winner Hood River Valley. Enterprise was fifth at 426.
In addition to Homan, Wallowa/Joseph saw Owen Gorham post an 88, while Willie Gibbs turned in a 102 and Jonas McKee shot a 106.
For the Outlaws, Gunnar McDowell shot a 98. Parker Siebe was right on his tail at 102, and Mike Young carded a 154.
For the Enterprise girls, Jordan Stonebrink recorded a score of 111 to tie for second. Kimber Stein followed closely at 115, Codi Cunningham turned in a round of 119, Tina Ayad had a 128 and Ashlynn Greer finished with a score of 140.
On Friday, April 8, at Birch Creek in Pendleton, Jennings led the Outlaws again with a score of 98 as the team finished with a tally of 484 to place 10th. McDowell finished with a score of 117, Siebe shot a 126 and Young had a score of 143.
For Wallowa/Joseph, which took seventh at 447, Homan finished with a score of 91. Gorham followed with a 96, Gibbs shot a 125 and McKee had a 135.
For the Enterprise girls, Stonebrink turned in a score of 122 and Cunningham had a score of 139.
Both teams next compete at the Grant Union Invitational April 15 in John Day.
