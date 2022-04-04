MILTON-FREEWATER — Dylan Jennings carded a round of 69 to place second and lead the Enterprise boys golf team to a fifth-place finish and a score of 344 Friday, April 1, at the Mac-Hi Invitational, which features a par-60 course.
Jennings was one of four players to break 100 on the round. Caleb Sheahan, the Outlaws' No. 4 golfer, finished with a score of 89. Alex Albanez, the No. 2 golfer, was third in scoring with a 92. Nathan Lamb followed with a 94, and Parker Siebe rounded out the scoring at 101.
On the girls side, Jordyn Stonebrink led a tight pack for Enterprise, finishing with a score of 105. Both Codi Cunningham and Jordan Jennings followed closely with a score of 106. Kimber Stein added a total of 115, and Ashlynn Greer wrapped the scoring for the Outlaws at 121.
As a team, EHS finished with a score of 442 to place third.
"I'm excited with what I'm seeing," head coach Kyle Crawford said. "Dylan is off to an excellent start individually, and I have a ton of new and old players who are eager to keep improving."
Owen Gorham shot an 85 and Chase Homan an 86 to lead Wallowa/Joseph at Mac-Hi.
Head coach Marvin Gibbs said it was "great start to the year" for Gorham, and also said he was "very happy" with Homan's result in his first tournament.
Teammate Jonas McKee shot a 110, a total Gibbs also was pleased with given it was McKee's first full round of golf.
The teams return to the course April 7 and 8 at Heppner and then at Pendleton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.