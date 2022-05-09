Above: Dylan Jennings of Enterprise High School tees off at the start of the Enterprise Invitational on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Alpine Meadows Golf Course in Enterprise. Below: Chase Homan of Joseph Charter School tees off at an invite Friday, May 6, 2022, at Alpine Meadows Golf Course in Enterprise.
ENTERPRISE — Dylan Jennings took second overall to lead the Enterprise boys golf team to a fourth-place finish during its home meet, the Enterprise Invitational, on Friday. May 6.
Jennings shot a 93 on the day, just two strokes behind winner Landon Mitchell of Heppner. Alex Albanez was second on the team with a score of 111, followed by a 119 from Caleb Sheahan. Nathan Lamb carded a 129, and Gunnar McDowell rounded out the team effort with a score of 163.
Wallowa/Joseph was led by Chase Homan, who shot a 95 to be part of a three-way tie for third. Willie Gibbs added a score of 120, and Jonas McKee shot a 124.
For the Enterprise girls, Jordyn Stonebrink led the way with a score of 109. The rest of the Outlaws finished in a tight bunch. Ashlynn Greer was second on the team with a score of 128, Jordan Jennings and Codi Cunningham both shot a 131, and Kimber Stein posted a score of 133.
The teams were in action Monday and Tuesday at the District Tournament in Pendleton.
