JOHN DAY — Dylan Jennings shot 87 overall to take second and lead the Enterprise boys golf team to a third-place finish at the Grant Union Invitational Friday, April 29, in John Day.
Alex Albanez shot 104 for the Outlaws to take fourth overall. Nathan Lamb carded a 126 and Parker Siebe shot 144. As a team, the Outlaws had a score of 461, trailing the host Prospectors (418) and Vale (451).
Wallowa/Joseph had just three golfers compete, but had one of the best performances of the day, as Chase Homan shot an 89 to take third. Willie Gibbs added a 122, and Jonas McKee shot a 205.
For the EHS girls, Kimber Stein and Jordan Jennings both shot 128 to pace the Outlaws and tie for fourth. Stein shot a 61 on the back nine to catch her teammate, who had shot 60 on the front nine. Jordyn Stonebrink had a 137, two shots ahead of Codi Cunningham, who had a 139, Ashlynn Greer had a round of 147, and Lydia Yost shot a 173.
Earlier in the week, at the La Grande Girls Invitational on April 26, Jennings carded a 116 to lead the Outlaws. Cunningham followed with a 133, while Stein was involved in yet another tie with a teammate, this time with Greer as both shot 139. Martina Ayad rounded out the scoring for Enterprise with 187.
The teams return to action May 6 at the Enterprise Invitational.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.