Joseph/Wallowa continued its climb toward Districts with a good showing at the State 1A Tournament in Halfway. The tournament split Jo/Wa in two separate squads, however most wrestlers placed high in their categories.
Joseph
Anthony Grubaugh placed third at 132 pounds after a win by fall over Tyler McAulay of North Lake, while Ronnie Morello placed second at 170 pounds with victories also won by fall over Leon Price of North Lake. Laramie Hess placed third at 185 pounds.
Workhorse Jonah Staigle laid down his usual first place performance at 220 pounds after pinning Mats Ollenhauer of Adrian a mere 1:15 into the first place match.
Wallowa
Zeb Ramsden continued his winning ways with a first place at 145 pounds, winning his first two matches by fall. The championship match was a major decision victory over Wade Bond of Adrian, 11-0.
Coach Tim Kiesecker was proud of all the performances. He noted making Staigle wrestle in the heavyweight division because of a lack of competition at 220 pounds.
“I had him wrestle some bigger boys because I want him to work on technique instead of just using sheer strength,” Kiesecker said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.