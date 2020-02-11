The Eagles traveled south to Pine Eagle over the last weekend to participate in the Pine Eagle Invitational. Eleven teams from Oregon and Idaho participated in the tournament.
Placing seventh in the tournament, the Eagles placed two wrestlers in the upper echelons. Zeb Ramsden placed second at 145 pounds after a tough championship match against Joel Campbell of New Plymouth, Idaho.
Coach Tim Kiesecker said Ramsden’s final match was against one of the finest wrestlers around.
“The kid that beat Zeb beat (Enterprise wrestling standout) Trace Evans at another tournament,” Kiesecker said.
The nearly unstoppable Jonah Staigle put all his opponents to the match with his first place finish at 220 pounds. Staigle took on two wrestlers from much bigger schools, New Plymouth, Idaho and Baker/Powder Valley, who proved no match for the Joseph star.
Other wrestlers included Kennison Knifong who won two matches, one by fall against a New Plymouth wrestler and a decision over Jacob Mills of Baker.
Harley Miller garnered a sixth-place finish with a win by fall over Dallen Esplin of New Plymouth at 160 pounds while Ronnie Morello did the same at 170 pounds. Laramie Hess placed fifth at 182 pounds.
Coach Tim Kiesecker said it’s been tough for the wrestling squad and himself with the loss of the gym and the damage to the upstairs of the gym after the school’s Jan. 17 fire. The squad currently practices at the Joseph Community Center.
It’s a challenge,” he said. “We don’t have all the amenities we had before, which makes it harder to condition just because we don’t have the area to run. We don’t have the weights or the padded walls so we can do wall walks on our hands to build shoulders and get kids tough.”
Jo/Wa next travels to Union Bobcat country to participate in district wrestling which determines which wrestlers go to state.
