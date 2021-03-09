ENTERPRISE — Cove 3, Enterprise 0: Enterprise’s first match of Season 2 didn’t result in a win, as Cove swept the Outlaws Friday, March 5, in Enterprise, 25-15, 25-14, 25-19.
But head coach Lisa Farwell said the team was thrilled to just be on the floor, and that quarantines from the recent COVID-19 case in the school impacted the team.
“We haven’t had enough practice due to a school closure last week, and we had last-minute major line up changes because some of our volleyball players required quarantine time,” Farwell said. “We didn’t play a great volleyball match against Cove, but it was great to play. We improved from set to set, and the girls worked hard and had fun.”
Jada Gray led the Outlaws (0-1 overall) with six kills. Savannah Vaughn tallied five kills, Claire Farwell added nine digs and Asiya Salim was 7-for-7 from the service line.
Enterprise and Wallowa faced off late Tuesday in Wallowa. The Outlaws follow Friday and Saturday, March 12-13, with home matches against Pine Eagle and Adrian.
Union 3, Joseph 0: The Joseph volleyball team hung tight with Union for two sets before the Bobcats pulled away for a 27-25, 25-20, 25-13 win Friday, March 5.
“I felt like they played really well the first two sets,” Joseph head coach Jill Hite said. “They came out and surprised themselves. We just became a little bit undisciplined a little bit in the third set. They weren’t quite there. They’ll get there. It was the first game back.”
Sabrina Albee led the attack for the Eagles (0-1 overall) with eight kills, and also had three blocks. Both Molly Curry and Amy Meyers added three blocks. Curry had two blocks, Meyers had three aces, and on the defensive back row, Zoey Leith had nine digs, and McKenzie Keffer and Maggie Miller had eight apiece.
Joseph returns to the court Friday and Saturday, March 12-13, with home matches against Pine Eagle and Adrian, respectively.
Wallowa 3, Cove 1: The Cougars overcame nerves from being back on the court to take down Cove in four sets at home on Tuesday, March 2, 25-20, 25-16, 22-25, 25-19.
“We definitely had the first-game jitters,” head coach Janea Hulse said. “We had too many unforced errors for what I know these girls can do. We are very happy that they got the win, however the rest of the week was dedicated to working on unforced, like serving. Despite the unforced errors, the girls are showing a lot of potential to do great things.”
Shanna Rae Tillery powered the offense with 13 kills, and was a stalwart on defense with 30 digs, while Ella Moeller had 22 assists.
Union 3, Wallowa 0: On Friday, March 5, Wallowa lost for the first time in Season 2 by being swept by Union, 25-12, 25-16, 25-12.
“We fell short of a win but the girls played a much better game all around,” Hulse said. “We had very few missed serves and our total unforced errors dropped a lot. We had a lot of rallies that went back and forth and it was exciting. Union has a good team with a lot of experienced players.”
She credited Libby Fisher with playing a solid match on both offense and defense for Wallowa (1-1 overall), and said that the game was closer than the numbers would indicate.
“Our scores for this game do not reflect how the dynamics went,” she said.
Individual stats were not available.
Wallowa hosted Enterprise Tuesday night, March 9, and visits Pine Eagle Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.