NORTH POWDER — Chase Murray and Mason Ferre outscored Powder Valley on their own Monday, May 17, to power the Joseph boys basketball team to its first of two wins to open Season 4.
Murray scored 20 points — 10 in each half — and Ferre had 19 points and hit three 3-pointers as the Eagles rolled over Powder Valley on the road, 50-33.
The duo scored the bulk of the points in the first half, with Ferre netting 11 as the Eagles moved to a 26-13 lead at the break. Murray had eight in the third alone, and Ferre netted two 3s, to stretch the lead to 40-23.
Both Brad Wilcox and Blade Suto added six points for the Eagles.
On Friday, Joseph exhibited more balance on offense in a 53-31 win at Imbler.
Ferre scored 15 points and Murray had 13. Suto added nine points and Storm Lynch had seven.
Ferre scored seven of his points in the second quarter as Joseph broke an 8-8 first quarter tie and raced to a 27-14 lead at the half. Suto hit two treys in the third to power the offense as the lead swelled to 44-19 after three.
Joseph (2-0 overall) hosted Wallowa Tuesday, May 25, then visits Enterprise on Thursday and Union on Friday.
Joseph girls fall to Powder Valley, top Imbler
The Joseph girls basketball team split its first two contests of 2021 to open Season 4.
On Monday, May 17, the Eagles spent much of its opening road contest against Powder Valley playing catch up, and fell short in that endeavor, dropping the contest 43-36.
Sabrina Albee was the offensive standout for Joseph, scoring 26 points. The senior almost single-handedly kept the Eagles in the game in the second half with 17 of the team’s 19 points after the break, including 10 points in the third quarter as Joseph rallied from six down at the break to get within 31-29. She scored all seven points for Joseph in the fourth.
Sarah Orr added five points for the Eagles.
On Friday, Albee scored 28 points, including 17 in the first half, to power Joseph past Imbler, 47-37.
Albee connected on five 3-pointers in the game, and scored all but five first-half points as Joseph led 22-17 at the break. The Eagles pushed the lead to 33-23 after three and held on.
Brianna Micka added eight points, and Grace Hickman scored six points.
Joseph (1-1 overall) hosted Wallowa Tuesday, May 25, then visits Enterprise on Thursday and Union on Friday.
Enterprise girls split
The Enterprise girls basketball team dominated in its season-opener Saturday, May 22, as the Outlaws used balanced scoring to top Imbler on the road, 48-23.
The Outlaws were led by Rylin Kirkland, who scored 10 points. Jada Gray and Grace Collins had nine points apiece, and Claire Farwell netted seven points. Gray also grabbed a team-high six rebounds, Maci Marr had four assists and Kasey Duncan had three steals.
Enterprise led by six at the break, then outscored the Panthers 30-11 in the second half to break the game open.
On Monday, May 24, the Outlaws dropped a close 53-48 contest to Nixyaawii.
Stats were not available by press time, and will be published next week.
The Outlaws (1-1 overall) host Joseph Thursday.
Shorthanded EHS boys drop two
The Enterprise boys, down a large handful of athletes who were still finishing the track and baseball seasons, dropped a pair of contests last week, falling at Imbler, 49-38, on Saturday, May 22, and at home to Nixyaawii, 82-18, on Monday, May 24.
In the contest against Imbler, which head coach Kyle Crawford said was played without seven varsity athletes, Dylan Jennings was the leading scorer, netting 18 points.
On Monday, Gideon Gray scored six points against 1A power Nixyaawii.
The Outlaws (0-2 overall), who had their first practice with a full complement of athletes Tuesday, host Joseph Thursday.
