The Joseph Eagles boys came close, so close, to knocking off the Nixyaawii Golden Eagles, a team some say is the 1A team in the state. The Eagles lost 67-61, but came off the court with their heads held high after a supreme effort that easily could have gone the other way.
Coach Olan Fulfer said he was proud of the team's effort and that they proved they were capable of outplaying the Golden Eagles and looked forward to the chance.
"We'll see them at District," he said.
Superstar Chase Murray put in a monster performance with 28 points on the evening. Mason Ferre`knocked in 11 while Hadley Miller graced the hoop with nine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.